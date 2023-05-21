FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to the 1700 block of Neuhaus Drive on Fort Wayne’s West side after receiving reports of a burning house shortly after 3:00AM Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived on-scene and reported that a fire was burning in the bedroom of the home.

Crews found the fire after making entry into the home. FWFD says there was one person inside at the time of the fire; they were able to self-evacuate with their two dogs. Crews got the blaze under control in less than 20 minutes. The home suffered heavy smoke damage.

Fire hydrant used to extinguish house fire in the 1700 block of Neuhaus Drive

FWFD says there were no injuries. Investigators are still in the process of determining the cause of the fire. Three Rivers Ambulatory Authority, NIPSCO, AEP, and Neighborhood Code Enforcement all assisted firefighters at the scene.