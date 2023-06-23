DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic was slowed on I-69 Friday morning in the aftermath of a semi rollover crash near Auburn.

Around 3:30 a.m., police determined a semi, driven by 51-year-old Todd Hoover, was near the 324 mile-marker when the truck crossed the center line and rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala in the left lane, causing the Impala to crash into the cable barrier.

The semi continued through the median and the barrier, crossing both southbound lanes before rolling over on the shoulder.

Officers said no one was injured in the crash, and both vehicles were totaled. The release did not say what could have led to the crash.

(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Traffic was slowed near the scene while crews cleaned up until just after 6 a.m.