FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is safe after a mobile home caught fire in northeast Fort Wayne early Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to the 10000 block of Wheatfield Lane, east of the Dupont Road and I-69 interchange, around 6:45 p.m. on reports of the fire. One person was inside the home and was able to safely evacuate.

Investigators at the scene told WANE 15 it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.