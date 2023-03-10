FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In response to a number of “anti-LGBTQ” bills being introduced in the Indiana statehouse, Thad Gerardot and his husband Travis Gerardot have organized a rally.

Title, ‘No Hate in our State,’ the rally looks to bring awareness to the aforementioned bills.

“This past session here in Indiana, the state legislature has introduced over two dozen anti-LGBTQ laws, triple the amount of any other session in the past,” Thad said. “That’s what this is all about, to support the LGBTQ community.”

Some of those bills include SB 480, which would prohibit gender transition procedures for minors, and SB 12, which would give parents the opportunity to submit complaints about inappropriate library books in order to have them banned.

When asked about their reaction to bills, Travis told WANE 15 that they angered him.

“My gut reaction is just anger,” Travis said. “These bills are essentially saying that we don’t belong here.”

The rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse green on Saturday.