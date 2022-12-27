FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday’s bargaining session ended with no new deal between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association.

Just before the scheduled Holiday Pops concerts, the musicians went on strike in early December over wages, musicians availability and the elimination of three positions. Pay had been cut during the pandemic and union members wanted a raise above pre-pandemic levels.

An emailed release from the Philharmonic said the board agreed to make the “extraordinary exception to draw out endowment funds to increase the generous wage offer to musicians.”

The release said the board had worked to return musicians to above pre-pandemic wages.

The proposal reflected a salary increase of “33.4% over three years.”

“We had looked forward to music returning to the Philharmonic and beginning the healing and recovery process to create a stronger, sustainable, and more unified Fort Wayne Philharmonic within our community. Unfortunately, the union is rejecting the offer despite the significant wage increases,” said Philharmonic Board chair Rick James in the release.

WANE 15 reached out to a union representative, who is expected to comment later Tuesday evening.

According to the release, there is not another scheduled date for both parties to return to the negotiating table.

However, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s President and CEO, Brittany Hall said, “The administration is open to returning to negotiations when the union is open to good faith bargaining.”