ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A Trine University official confirmed there was a bomb threat on campus Wednesday morning, causing students and faculty to evacuate from two buildings.

Local first responders investigated and determined there was no danger, according to the university’s assistant vice president for content and communications.

The bomb threat reportedly targeted Fawick Hall and the Jim and Joan Bock Center for Innovation and Biomedical Engineering.

The university was waiting to issue the all-clear until an Indiana State Police K-9 swept the buildings, an extra precaution the Trine official said was being taken as part of the commitment to student and community safety.

This story will be updated when WANE 15 is informed of the all-clear.