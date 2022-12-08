(WANE) — NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers to apply for additional energy assistance programs the company launched Dec. 1.

Some of the programs NIPSCO offers provide a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify.

One program, SERV, is aimed toward active military members and veterans, while another program, SILVER, is geared toward helping customers ages 60 or older.

“Our mission is to deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value for our customers,” said NIPSCO President Mike Hooper.

The programs will run until May 31, 2023, or until funds have been exhausted.

NIPSCO’s website offers more details where customers can determine if they qualify for any of the assistance programs.