FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A night at the movies? How about a night at The Garden’s market?

People of all ages are able to attend this monthly event. Which happens every 3rd Wednesday, May through September. The remaining dates are …

June 21

July 19

August 16

September 20

The Garden is located at 3308 N Anthony Blvd. The event runs from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Every Night Market features an art show opening in The Gallery, live music on the patio, drinks under the Veranda, food trucks, and artisan vendors out in the open-air lot. For more details or wondering how you could become a member, click here.