VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man arrested late Saturday night and charged with drunk driving with an infant is no stranger to police.

Six years ago, Coleman Sheridan was involved in a high-profile drunk driving case that led to the death of Janet Gries.

The 51-year-old Darmstadt resident was taking an early morning jog along Boonville-New Harmony Road when she was hit by a truck driving in the opposite direction. Gries did not survive the accident and passed away on September 20, 2016.

Just mere days before the sixth anniversary of her death, Sheridan was arrested again. Indiana State Police took him into custody Saturday night after authorities say he was driving drunk with a 1-year-old in the truck.

Indiana State Police say they found several open beer cans inside the truck and that Sheridan had a BAC of .09%. Coleman Sheridan, 28, of Newburgh was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $10,000 bond. He faces charges of:

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 5 Felony Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated – Endangerment, Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age, Level 6 Felony Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Court records show Sheridan was sentenced in 2017 to two and a half years behind bars for the death of Janet Gries.