New York Giants sign Fort Wayne native Jaylon Smith to the practice squad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Linebacker Jaylon Smith has a new NFL team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting he is signing with the practice squad.

Giants signed former Cowboys’ LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Smith was released by Green Bay back in November. The Bishop Luers product appeared in just two games for the Packers since he signed with the team Oct. 7. He recorded one tackle.

Smith was released by the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 5. He was a second round pick out of Notre Dame.

Since drafting Smith the Cowboys have spent multiple first round picks on linebackers (Leighton Vander Esch in 2018, Micah Parsons in 2021). He posted 18 total tackles for Dallas over the first four games of the 2021 season.

The Cowboys signed Smith to a five-year, $64 million contract in 2019 with $35.5 million guaranteed. According to reports, the Cowboys still owe Smith $7.2 million this year.

Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019. He also overcame a severe knee injury during his final game at Notre Dame – an injury that caused him to miss the entire 2016 NFL season. Smith won the Butkus Award as a junior at Notre Dame as the best linebacker in college football.

Smith also won the high school edition of the Butkus Award in 2012 as a senior at Luers. He was tabbed Indiana’s Mr. Football in 2012 as well after leading Luers to its fourth-straight state title.