New trial to start for Gas City woman accused of killing stepdaughter

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Monday morning, a Gas City woman accused of killing her stepdaughter in 2019 is scheduled to go on trial, again.

Amanda Carmack’s first trial ended with a mistrial in November. Multiple people involved with the case received a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Amanda D. Carmack faces charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, Domestic Battery Resulting in Death to a Person Under 14, and Strangulation after police found 10-year-old Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed September of 2019.

Skylea was last seen Aug. 31, 2019. A Silver Alert was issued as Gas City Police and members of the community passed out fliers and searched for the girl.

Days later, Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s East South D Street home. Skylea’s body was found stashed in the shed, in plastic trash bags.

Carmack’s trial is scheduled to start a 9 a.m. at the Grant County Courthouse.