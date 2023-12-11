FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials warn of a new theft trend in Fort Wayne that is hitting victims just before the holidays.

There have been multiple reports of break-ins at different storage facilities in Fort Wayne.

It is an issue specifically at two Public Storage Unit locations, the facilities on Illinois Road and West Main Street. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Activity Log, there have been six burglaries, six thefts and two vandalisms reported in the 1100 block of West Main Street, and one vandalism reported in the 5900 block of Illinois Road.

That’s in the same area of the two public storage locations, and totals 14 related reports.

Unitholders said thieves have been breaking the hasp (or metal that holds the padlock), stealing items inside, and leaving the units wide open.

John Paschall has two storage units with the Public Storage Unit facility on West Main Street. He’s had both units for a year and said he’d never experienced issues until recently.

He received an email on Saturday that said one of his units was unlocked or improperly locked. He said his unit was broken into on Friday.

“When you lock your things in the storage space, you assume that it’s secure and that the only person that has access to it is you with your key,” Paschall said, “Never thought about there being a break-in because the all the gates, all the doors, use a code and if you don’t have a code you can’t get in.”

He said the employees at the local facility have done a great job of doing all that they are allowed to do to fix the issue, but he is frustrated with the lack of corporate response.

“I realize that Public Storage is a large company, but trying to reach someone and trying to reach an actual live person. We were finally able to do that, but that’s at a call center. So really all they can do is just take the notes and notate the account.,” Paschall said.

Paschall said he was alarmed to find out that these break-ins have been happening for the last month, and no one notified them of it.

“I understand from a business perspective that you may not want to tell all of your tenants that this is not a secure site. You don’t want to lose that revenue. And yet it would seem the right thing to do would be to notify people that there has been an issue,” Paschall said.

Paschall and his wife will be moving to Texas at the end of this month. He said the storage issue has created a lot of uncertainty for him and his family.

“So as with anything when you have something stolen or something that you own is compromised, there is that sense of a violation of privacy and a personal violation.”

Paschall has filed an insurance claim and has contacted officials with the facility, and is waiting for a response.

WANE 15 reached out to the Public Storage Company and has not heard back yet. We also reached out to the Fort Wayne Police Department. They said that they are aware of the issue and have some persons of interest regarding the thefts and that those leads are being followed.