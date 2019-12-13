New test determines chances of breast cancer recurrence

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers use cutting-edge technology to predict which triple negative breast cancer patients may avoid recurrence and those who are at high-risk of relapse.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have discovered a test that will determine if breast cancer is likely to recur in triple negative breast patients.

Findings from a clinical study show that plasma can be used to see if high-risk patients will relapse.

The researchers analyzed plasma samples taken from the blood of 142 women with triple negative breast cancer. All had undergone chemotherapy prior to surgery. Circulating tumor DNA was identified in 90 of the women; 52 were negative.

Patients with circulating tumor DNA were four times more likely to die from the disease when compared to those who tested negative for it, according to researchers.

Radovich is lead author of this study and an Associate Professor of Surgery and Medical and Molecular Genetics at IU School of Medicine.

“What we found is that if patients were negative for both ctDNA and CTC, 90 percent of the women with triple negative breast cancer remained cancer-free after two years,” she said.

“Just telling a patient they are at high risk for re-occurrence isn’t overly helpful unless you can act on it,” said Bryan Schneider, who is senior author of this study and Vera Bradley Professor of Oncology at IU School of Medicine. “What’s more important is the ability to act on that in a way to improve outcomes.”

Advocates for breast cancer research say they are excited to hear about these results. Nadia E. Miller is a breast cancer survivor and president of Pink-4-Ever, a breast cancer advocacy group in Indianapolis.

“The implications of this discovery will change the lives of thousands of breast cancer patients,” said “This is a huge leap toward more favorable outcomes and interventions for triple negative breast cancer patients. To provide physicians with more information to improve the lives of so many is encouraging!”

Triple negative breast cancer is one of the most aggressive and deadliest types of breast cancer, according to researchers. It does not have common traits used to diagnose and treat most other breast cancers.

Developing cures for the disease is a priority of the IU Precision Health Initiative Grand Challenge.

The doctors plan to present their findings on Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The event has been deemed “the most influential gathering of breast cancer researchers and physicians in the world” according to a news release.

Organizers of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium selected the research to highlight from more than 2,000 scientific submissions.

This study was funded by the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer and the Walther Cancer Foundation. It is part of the Indiana University Precision Health Initiative Grand Challenge. The study was managed by the Hoosier Cancer Research Network and enrolled at 22 clinical sites across the United States.