MILAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) – People looking to buy a new house will have the opportunity to get in on a new home on the east side of Allen County.

Traders Trace Development LLC is putting a 101 unit subdivision on the 8000 Block of Schwartz Road in Milan Township to help address the need for housing in the community.

The developer has already put in a first section of single family homes and this new subdivision will be section two of its plans.

Duane Kees, a partner with Traders Trace, said they are excited to offer the community of Traders Trace to northeast Fort Wayne.

“As lifelong residents of Northeast Allen County, it gives us great joy to bring a neighborhood to our area,” Kees said.

Their plan is to bring in a new neighborhood to the eastern side of Allen County. There has been a lack of housing in the area and this subdivision will help address it.

He believes the location will be highly desirous with its proximity to nearby I-469 and close by to shops and restaurants at Chapel Ridge.

“We have worked diligently to craft our streets and ponds in and around the existing creek and partially wooded setting,” he said.

The subdivision will begin construction this spring.