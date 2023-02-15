(WANE) — Starting May 1, 2023, Indiana judges will have the option to allow news media into courtrooms to record, photograph and broadcast court proceedings that are not confidential.

The announcement comes after an order amended Rule 2.17 of the Code of Judicial Conduct, which had previously prohibited broadcasting or recording court proceedings without prior approval from the Indiana Supreme Court.

Authorities previously conducted a 4-month pilot program and a public comment period alongside “careful evaluation” in order to test the new rule.

“Trial court judges are in the best position to determine how to balance the importance of transparency while protecting the rights of people involved in a court matter,” said Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush.

During the pilot program, five judges opened their courtrooms to test the new rule, including Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

When the new rule goes into effect, certain stipulations will still remain, including minors and jurors not being able to be shown on camera.

Judges also have the right to revoke authorization at any time and for any reason.