New PFW tornado siren aims to alert the campus and community nearby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If anyone heard a loud siren Tuesday morning, that was Purdue Fort Wayne testing out their newest tornado siren. The siren is on top of the Helmke Library which is the highest spot on campus.

Officials said it can be heard from more than a mile away. This means it can alert both the campus community and those living nearby.

The siren replaced the older one because it wasn’t loud enough to alert those who needed to hear it. The siren is currently active and tied into the county wide network.