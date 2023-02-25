FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Landing Beer Company shared that it is officially partnering with ObiCai Restaurant Group and changing its name.

The brewing company announced the news via a Facebook post Saturday afternoon. Landing Beer Company said that “it is clear that ObiCai is a great operator,” alluding to other businesses who have also partnered with the restaurant group including BakerStreet, HoppyGnome, and more.

The name will change to “GnomeTown Brewing Co. on The Landing” next week. Landing Beer Company says this change is a joint vision to “grow the longer-existing brand” of everyone involved. Customers can also expect an updated menu with the partnership.