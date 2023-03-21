(WANE) — On Tuesday, the Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Limberlost Swamp Nature Preserve in northeast Indiana.

The new nature preserve consists of 719 acres of land that stretches across Adams and Jay counties and includes more than three miles of walking trails, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Limberlost Swamp Nature Preserve marks Indiana’s 298th nature preserve, according to the DNR.

The DNR said a variety of birds can be found at the nature preserve, including short-eared owls, Northern harriers, sandhill cranes and bald eagles.

The 298 nature preserves in Indiana represent more than 53,000 acres of protected land across the state, according to the DNR.