ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A new Miss Indiana has been crowned, who just so happens to be Miss Fort Wayne.

Cydney Bridges, a recent 2023 graduate of Huntington University and Carroll High School alum won the title of Miss Indiana on Saturday, June 17. Bridges also won a preliminary evening gown award and an overall interview award.

Bridges has competed in the Miss America organization for many years and has earned numerous scholarships within her time. She currently is a registered nurse for the Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

As Miss Indiana, Bridges received a $10,000 Miss Indiana Scholarship, a $1,000 Elks Scholarship as well as scholarships for her interview and prelim award.

She now represents Indiana and Fort Wayne at Miss America in December.