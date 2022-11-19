FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming into election night, Sheila Curry-Campbell was the only Democratic member on the Allen County Council.

With her decision to vacate her seat, however, it opened to current District 1 councilman Josh Hale.

Hale’s election completed an all-Republican county council. A feat that while on its surface may seem important for moving party issue, Hale says that’s not the case in his mind.

“In my opinion, in these local elected offices, I don’t see that your party has as much of a difference as it does on the national level,” said Hale.

Party affiliations aside, Hale is ready to start working on the first district’s issues — top priority among them being affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is absolutely important because we need affordable housing to grow our community and really to grow greater Allen County,” said Hale.

He also said that he is looking forward to the next city council meeting where Democratic councilwoman Michelle Chambers is set to propose an affordable housing bill.

The other big issue that his eyes are set on is the jail.

“The jail is going to be a hot topic, and I will be a voice for Southeast Allen County,” said Hale.

Much like affordable housing, it’s an issue that has Hale is eagerly looking across the aisle for partnership on. Democratic councilwoman Sharon Tucker has been staunchly opposed to a jail in southeast Fort Wayne, and Hale has heard her voice on the issue.

“I fully aware of how Councilwoman Tucker feels and really how many folks in Southeast Fort Wayne feel, so I look forward to representing their visions,” said Hale.