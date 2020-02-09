New location brings big crowds to Weather the Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This was the first year Weather the Fort has called the recently renovated stretch of Columbia Street, called “The Landing”, home and the move seems to have worked in the event’s favor.

“Tonight, people are enjoying live music from two local bands, we had ice carvers out earlier, we have Pirate Scope Entertainment, they had an amazing fire dancing show so a little bit of something for everything but it’s more about coming out,” said John Felts, a member of the event’s Board of Directors. “It’s enjoying downtown Fort Wayne in the winter time.”

This was the fifth year for the event but the first time people have experienced it at The Landing. It was also the first time people under 21 have been welcomed to attend. Felts aid those changes made all the difference in crowd attendance.

“The first four years, we averaged around 2,000 people for the entire event,” said Felts. “So far, three hours in we’re already at 2,000 and more people are coming through the doors so we know we’re going to break some records tonight.”

The atmosphere was what made the night for some. ,” said Jen Knepper, of Fort Wayne.

“I loved it,” said Amy Adams, of Van Wert. “The way they had everything positioned and all the warming, the Landing is great.”

Others appreciated seeing a long-enjoyed part of downtown reinvented and revitalized for a new chapter for Fort Wayne.

“Actually, the nostalgia of it and being on the Landing and being able to be on the Landing with no vehicles,” said Jen Knepper, of Fort Wayne. “It was just super fun.”

Based on the increased popularity the event saw this year, Felts says Weather the Fort is hopeful they’ll be able to call the Landing home for the foreseeable future