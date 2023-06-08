FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In order to increase river safety, new idle speed limits will go into effect in Fort Wayne.

According to a press release, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has gained approval from the Department of Natural Resources to impose idle speed buoys in new idle speed zones.

Idle speed is the minimum speed at which a boat can operate while still maintaining steering; it is not to exceed five miles per hour.

The new idle speed zone law goes into effect on Thursday, June 8. The zone begins at the Main Street Bridge over the St. Marys River and continues to the Columbia Avenue Bridge on the Maumee River junction and the Tennessee Avenue Bridge on the St. Joseph River.

Idle speed buoys will be at St. Marys and St. Joseph Rivers to the junction of the Maumee River.

The main reason we proposed a reduced speed zone is for the safety of everyone who uses the rivers. The goal is to slow down vessels to maintain a safe speed. Deputy Directory of Recreation Chuck Reddinger

Fort Wayne Parks Department stated in the release, that the changes follow a fall 2020 proposal regarding the quality of recreation in and around the downtown rivers.

Officials said they will continue to educate boat operators about the new idle speed zone.