NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Thursday released the name of the man killed in a crash that took place Wednesday at U.S. 30 and Webster Road in New Haven.

The crash involved a semi and another vehicle and took place shortly before 7 p.m.

John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.