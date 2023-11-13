FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The holidays are right around the corner, therefore, getting ahead on your holiday shopping might not be a bad idea. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, look no further than New Haven this Saturday!

After the success of New Haven Parks and Recreation’s “M3” festival early this year, they decided to bring it back, but with a holiday twist.

This Saturday, you’ll be able to shop from 24 different small businesses from around the area. You’ll be sure to find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. You’ll find everything from coffee ad baked goods, to home décor and cloth goods.

Sue Grossnickle, Event Coordinator for New Haven Parks and Recreations, said, “These are local artisans who put their time, effort, and love into what they make, and they’re unique! To give something special for the holiday season is exactly what we want to see people doing.”

The H3 market is this Saturday, November 18, from 9am-1pm at the New Haven Community Center located at 7500 SR 930 East.

Later in December, the organization will host “Breakfast with Santa” on December 9.