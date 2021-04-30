New Haven Tree Commission launching reforestation project Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Tree Commission is kicking off a reforestation project that is the first of its kind in Indiana on Saturday.

Near the intersection of Moeller Road and Minnich Road, about 2,300 trees will be planted over a 3,000 square foot plot. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is funding the commission’s project for three total plots over the next three years.

What’s unique about this project is that trees will be planted using a model known as the Miyawaki method, which was first introduced in Japan. This strategy focuses more on the ground than the trees themselves. Trees will be tightly packed along the patch, so not all of the trees will grow.

“Nature will decide who’s going to stand and who’s going to leave,” said New Haven Tree Commissioner Jeff Ling. “The idea is that we are able to generate tree cover, canopy.”

Ling also claims that planting trees using the Miyawaki method will yield environmental benefits to New Haven in five to six years, compared to urban forestry that takes 10 to 20 years.

“Every individual in America needs one tree that’s at 20 inches in diameter to produce enough oxygen for them to breathe for the year,” said Ling.

Ling says there are countless benefits of this reforestation project that go beyond helping the environment. Planting this many trees will provide a natural heat sink and scrub out pollutants in cities like New Haven. The trees can also save cities money by capturing rainwater, rather than having a city instead digging detention ponds to do the same task.

The New Haven Tree Commission is also seeking volunteers for Saturday’s planting. Planting starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Moeller Road and Minnich Road.