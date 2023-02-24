NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven may have a solution to the city’s ongoing issues with rail crossings in the area.

On Thursday, Mar, 2, New Haven will hold a press conference to debut its TRAINFO sign and inform people about the sign as well as future efforts from the city to address the issue.

In January, New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael talked about the issue during his annual State of the City address and said the city had looked at three possible solutions.

A railyard runs through New Haven, making trains a common sight across the city, and during his address, Mayor McMichael discussed using technology to create a system where residents could see when and where tracks are blocked in New Haven and when the tracks will be cleared.

However, it is not yet known if TRAINFO will implement this strategy.

The press conference will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the intersection of N. River and Landin roads.