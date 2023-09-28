NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven Police are looking for a man who they believe was possibly armed when witnesses claim he took cash from a banking company Thursday.

Around 12:39 p.m., New Haven Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Check Into Cash on Lincoln Highway West. Witnesses told police a man came in, demanded all the cash from the drawers, and put an “undisclosed amount of cash into a large trash bag” before running out the door, according to a release from New Haven Police.

New Haven Police provided photos of the robbery suspect at Check Into Cash.

Police noted in the release it’s not clear if the man was armed, as no weapon could be seen.

New Haven and Allen County officers said they checked the area with a K-9 and a drone but did not find a suspect.

Witnesses described the man to police as being about 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, a black mask and dark glasses, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.