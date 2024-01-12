NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven Police are looking for a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers began investigating reports of a shooting in the 10600 block of Seiler Road. According to a release, police at the scene found a man who was pronounced dead by medics.

New Haven detectives, along with Indiana State Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, spoke with several witnesses and are trying to find a person of interest to speak with, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police believe it is an isolated incident. No other details on the shooting were provided.