NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A week after a Fort Wayne business’s parking lot sustained heavy damage due to a group of car enthusiasts performing burnouts during a large afterhours gathering, New Haven police broke up a similar meet in a large parking lot of a secluded warehouse this past weekend.

Roughly 30 to 50 vehicles and 200 people were in the parking lot of the former Do It Best headquarters at 6502 Nelson Road this past Saturday night, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

At about 9:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers began receiving calls that some of those who were in the lot, which is in a relatively secluded industrial area surrounded by railroad tracks, were “driving recklessly by skidding in the parking lot,” court documents said.

When officers made the scene, the crowd scattered with a lot of the vehicles there speeding off from the parking lot. One car, a green Dodge Charger, nearly hit a police vehicle while trying to escape, according to court documents.

“This is something new for us,” said Detective James Krueger, who is set to take over as the department’s police chief at the start of next year.

That has not been the case in Fort Wayne.

About two weeks ago, employees of Kaiser Tool Company noticed what looked like circular burnout marks in the Centennial Drive business’s parking lot. Then, this past Sunday, employees came to work to find “an extreme amount of damage” done to their parking lot due to burnouts.

A burnout is when a vehicle is stationary and spinning its wheels, causing the tires to heat up and smoke.

That day, employees found videos circulating on social media showing at least two vehicles driving in circles with multiple people standing outside of the vehicles using their phones to record.

Aftermath of burnouts at the Kaiser Tool Company in Fort Wayne. While the damage was bad, Kaiser Tool’s COO said someone could’ve been killed. Videos of burnouts at Kaiser Tool began circulating on social media

At one point during the video, the camera pans over to show many cars lined down Centennial Drive. WANE 15 does not have the rights to the video.

“Frankly somebody could have gotten hurt, the damage that was done to the parking lot is bad, but the way that the actions were going on in the video, it’s only a matter of time before somebody is killed,” Ken King, Kaiser Tool’s chief operating officer, told WANE 15 in a report that aired Thursday.

After the WANE 15 report, at least one other Fort Wayne business contacted the station about similar damage done to that company’s parking lots around town, presumably during another car meetup.

This past Saturday night, New Haven police officers broke up the gathering at the former Do It Best facility – the company has sold the building – by arriving on Nelson Road from the west. Upon officer’s arrival, a large number of the cars in the parking lot headed east on Nelson Road.

At least one officer activated his emergency blue and red lights and followed some of the cars that went west on Nelson Road, court documents said.

One of those cars, a Cadillac, drew police attention by pulling into a parking lot nearby.

An officer blocked the entry to the parking lot, and the driver of the Cadillac began to back his vehicle away from the officer’s, according to court documents. Then, the driver of the Cadillac is accused of putting his vehicle into drive and going straight toward the officer’s vehicle and almost striking it, court documents said.

Dakota K. Schwartz

The driver of the Cadillac then put his vehicle in reverse to back away once again, but this time the officer began following him through the parking lot. At some point, the Cadillac backed over some railroad tracks and the car became stuck, court documents said.

The driver is accused of getting out of his vehicle only to be met with an officer who had his gun pointed at the driver, ordering him to the ground, according to court documents.

Police had to call Norfolk Southern Railroad to have the trains using those tracks stopped and a crew needed to be called to have the Cadillac removed.

The Cadillac’s driver, identified as 22-year-old Dakota K. Schwartz, is now facing preliminary felony charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon to railroad mischief.

Held in Allen County Jail on $15,000 bond, Schwartz is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

He was the only one arrested Saturday.