NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — As a rare comet shoots through the solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, a local observatory is offering the chance to catch a glimpse of the comet Saturday morning.

To celebrate the event, Star*Quest Observatory in New Haven will be hosting a watch party Saturday, Jan. 14, from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. to offer a chance to possibly view the comet.

Discovered in March 2022, the comet, officially named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), is currently passing through and will reach its closest point to Earth by Feb. 2.

While the comet will likely be unable to be seen with the naked eye, anyone who attends the watch party will have the chance to use good binoculars or a telescope to possibly see it.

Clouds will be decreasing starting Saturday morning, but it’s not a guarantee that the comet will be visible.





This comet is not expected to be as visible as comet NEOWISE in 2020.

Although Saturday will not be the only opportunity to see it, those hoping to see the comet will likely need to look high in the sky either northeast or high east to see it.

The observatory is located at 1720 Webster Road in New Haven.