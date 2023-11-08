NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) The City of New Haven on Wednesday announced the appointment of a new police chief to take over duties from Jeff McCracken, who currently holds the position.

Detective James Krueger will take begin his duties on January 1, 2024.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the dedicated men and women of the New Haven Police Department. I am committed to building upon the department’s existing efforts and continuing to foster strong community relationships to ensure the safety and well-being of all New Haven residents,” stated Krueger in a news release announcing his appointment.

Chief Krueger is certified as a generalist and firearm instructor as well as a truth verification operator according to the news release which goes on to include that he began his career in law enforcement in 2006 in the Allen County Police Reserve program. In December of 2009, he joined the New Haven Police Department and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy with Honors. In 2015 he was promoted to Detective and in 2019 was promoted to Detective Supervisor.

Chief McCracken has been with the New Haven Police Department since January 2006 and was appointed Chief of Police in July of 2019. During his tenure body worn cameras were implemented for all road patrol officers. He has also overseen the upgrade of the department’s video server and dispatch center. He will continue to as a member of the New Haven Police Department