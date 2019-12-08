New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald surprised with Sagamore of the Wabash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald has been recognized with several honors for his time in public service.

On Sunday, McDonald was surprised when he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Eric Holcomb’s office for his 40-year career in public service, 20 of those spent as mayor.

The award was given to him during a public open house at the New Haven Community Center.

Congressman Jim Banks’ office also sent a framed statement Banks made on the floor of Congress about McDonald and a flag that was flown over the capitol.

The Sagamore Award states that the honoree is “distinguished by his (her) humanity in living, his loyalty in friendship, his wisdom in council, and his inspiration in leadership.”

Former recipients include David Letterman, Jeff Gordon, Ryan White, and others.

McDonald’s last day in office is Dec. 31.