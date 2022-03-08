NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Del Allen spent his 76th birthday in an Indianapolis hospital on Tuesday. It’s his 40th consecutive day there after he was inside a New Haven home that burst into flames in late January.

His daughter, Crystal Wilson, told WANE 15 there’s now a positive outlook for his recovery, but it has been a very up and down journey.

Just last week, she and siblings were having conversations about whether or not it would be appropriate to hold his funeral on his birthday.

The family faced the choice of having a breathing tube placed in Del’s neck or to take him off of a ventilator and hope for the best. Wilson said doctors needed the decision to be made because they felt Del had been on the ventilator longer than what his body could handle.

This was all happening fresh off of a period of two weeks where Del was unresponsive after he caught pneumonia.

“We just decided it was between him and God at this point,” Wilson said. “It was his body and God and whatever was going to happen was going to happen at that point. We really thought we were going to be planning his funeral. The doctors told us at that point ‘get ready for the decline because he’s probably going to decline pretty rapidly,’ and he didn’t. He rallied. He’s a fighter.”

She said that the family had long, tough conversations about what their dad would want. They knew he wouldn’t want to live with a breathing tube, but how does one say “OK, take him off the ventilator even though it could kill him?”

“Thinking he was going to die last week is just like – that’s really hard to think about, and we, all of us siblings, we did not think he was going to be leaving the hospital,” Wilson said.

She suggests that people have those uncomfortable conversations with their loved ones about what their wishes would be in that type of scenario.

Wilson hopes she and her siblings are making the right choices for their dad because he isn’t able to make them himself.

So far, so good. Del surprised everyone by getting better after coming off the ventilator. He’s awake and able to softly say a few words from time to time.

According to Wilson, doctors now believe he can get to the point where he can live a comfortable life, although it will never be on his own. He’ll have to be in a living situation where he has 24/7 assistance.

Del will soon be able to move to a long-term care facility in Indy to continue his recovery process and work on regaining motor functions.

“To even be talking about a long care term facility for him is amazing to us because we didn’t even think that was going to be an option for us. So, we hope to have our old dad back, but I think we’re just trying to be cautiously optimistic,” Wilson said.

On a normal birthday, the family would be going out to eat and Del would certainly enjoy some sort of sweet treat. Although lying in a hospital bed all day isn’t how the family would want to see him spend his birthday, Wilson said they’re thankful their dad is still here and alive for it.

Recovering in a hospital bed beats the alternative.