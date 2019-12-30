New Haven gets Safe Haven Baby Box

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County parents in crisis will now have another option to safely surrender their infants after a Safe Haven Baby Box was added to the New Haven Fire Department’s Central Station. Safe Haven’s founder says the new baby box location is huge for Indiana’s infants because of it’s proximity to Fort Wayne.

Parents can surrender their infants within thirty days of their birth without any legal repercussions under Indiana Safe Haven Law. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are intended to make it safe and easy for parents to do so.

“Fort Wayne has an infant mortality that is extremely high and this is going to help bring that down and second box in Allen County,” said Safe Haven Baby Boxes CEO and Founder Monica Kelsey. “We’re working on one south, we’ve got one north in Angola.”

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Allen County’s infant mortality rate was 7.3 deaths per 1,000 births in in 2017. It is on par with the state’s rate. Kelsey said the New Haven box is in a particularly good location not only because it is so close to Fort Wayne, the second largest city in the state. It is also on the back of the building. That kind of anonymity is what makes the boxes an appealing safe option for parents wanting to surrender their infants.

“We just had a baby at a fire station in Bowling Green, Kentucky laid at the door,” said Kelsey. “Why would a mother go all the way to the door but not hand the child to a person? It’s pretty obvious she didn’t want to be known. She didn’t want to be seen or they might know her. These boxes are pivotal but it is an option in the tool box. It’s just a tool, kind of like an AED at a mall.”

They are a tool that will keep babies safe from being found the same way as Amelia, the baby whose foot is found on each Safe Haven Baby Box.

“She was found December 28, 2014 at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis and I claimed her and named her,” said Linda Znachko, Founder of He Knows Your Name Ministries. “Little did I know at the time that she would have such a huge legacy of raising awareness of the Safe Haven Law and having a footprint on the logo of the Safe Haven Baby Box.”

Columbia City is set to debut their first baby box tomorrow night at 7:30. Safe Haven helped a woman surrender her baby in the Columbia City earlier this year with the help of their Safe Haven Hotline. The new box will be Whitley County’s first and Indiana’s 19th.