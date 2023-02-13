NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters from Fort Wayne and New Haven are working to combat a structure fire at a building in New Haven Monday night.

Authorities responded to a building along state Route 930 near Bell’s Skating Rink in New Haven on reports of a fire.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known, but extensive damage can be seen in multiple rooms and on the roof.

Authorities at the scene told WANE 15 they are not aware of any injuries as of now and that crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The fire is still under investigation as crews worked to clean up the scene.