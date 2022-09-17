NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven and members of the Schnelker family hosted Schnelker Memorial Park’s Centennial Anniversary Saturday.

New Haven commemorated a new gazebo in honor of Herman Schnelker, who was a notable businessman and politician in New Haven during the the latter half of the 1800s.

In 1922, Schnelker Park was donated to New Haven by two of Schnelker’s sons.

After the dedication ceremony, the park hosted performances from a barbershop quartet, the New Haven Hoopsters and the Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

Food was also provided featuring “1920s era prices.”