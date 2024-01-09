FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council voted down rezoning for a new Goddard School at 11309 Illinois Road.

City Council President Tom Freistroffer missed Tuesday’s meeting, but all other councilmembers voted against the proposal in a 0-8 vote.

The project faced fierce opposition from a multitude of residents on Dec. 11 when it was on the Plan Commission’s agenda.

“All of us have the same grievances, we’re all concerned about house evaluations, but really the view,” said resident Caitlin Goodrich following the Dec. 11 meeting. “We all bought into this neighborhood because we have this amazing view of a forest, it provides a great buffer between our homes and Illinois Road.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission gave the project a 0-7 do-not-pass recommendation, and City Council followed suit by rejecting the rezoning proposal.