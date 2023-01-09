(WANE) — A rollercoaster icon may be making a comeback in 2024 after Cedar Point released a video on Facebook hinting at the return of the Top Thrill Dragster.

The 45-second video shows numerous angles of the world-famous rollercoaster before teasing a “new formula of thrills” and the 2024 release date.

In September 2022, Cedar Point announced it would “retire” the world’s first strata coaster after 19 seasons and 18 million riders.

The Top Thrill Dragster has been closed since August 2021 after a metal bracket broke off the rollercoaster and struck a woman.

It is not yet known what improvements or renovations Cedar Point has made to the Top Thrill Dragster.