FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new short film will pay tribute to Owen Scheele, the Carroll High School quarterback who died unexpectedly in 2022 at the age of 17.

“For Owen” is a 46-minute documentary-style movie directed by Grant Giszewski, a Carroll alum, and will debut at Carroll High School on Nov. 24.

On Monday night, a limited number of free tickets were available on Eventbrite.

In June of 2022, Scheele was air-lifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he was diagnosed with leukemia.

He did not recover.

His memory fueled the Chargers to an undefeated regular season and the team’s first state championship game.

WANE 15 will have more on this film in the coming days.