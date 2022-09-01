Astronomical fall begins on September 22 but meteorologists have long recognized that fall starts on September first. This is what is called ‘meteorological fall’. For weather record-keeping purposes, the seasons are broken down into three-month periods which always begin on the first of the month. So September first is the start of fall.

If you’re not ready to give up on summer then there’s some good news for you. The 90-day NOAA outlook has a good chance that temperatures will be above our seasonal averages for Indiana and Ohio. So, in plain English, the fall outlook means that we will enjoy warmer days through the next three months. (September through November). As you can see on the map the orange color indicates that the majority of the country will also experience very warm autumnal temperatures.

The latest 90-outlook has temperatures ‘leaning’ above average from September through November

The precipitation for the same period has precipitation in our area leaning slightly below the average. That is true for the majority of the country with two key areas, which include Colorado the southern part of Wyoming, and Nevada in the below-average area. Southern Indiana and Illinois as well as western Kentucky are also indicated as areas where there would be below-average rainfall.

Much of the country is statistically ‘leaning’ toward below-average precipitation

As you might expect the outlook for the month of September mirrors the 90-day outlook for temperatures in our area leaning above average. The western third of the country could hang on to some very hot temperatures which have baked those areas during most of the summer months.