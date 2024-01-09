FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The latest addition to the Union Street Market at Electric Works will welcome customers for the first time on Wednesday.

Pasta di Guy of Tampa, Florida will hold its grand opening in the East Hall at Union Street Market from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant will give away free pasta dishes to the first 20 customers who visit. More information is available on Pasta di Guy’s Facebook page

Owner Guy Carmeli’s love of pasta ties directly to his family’s ancestry in Italy, while his

techniques were honed at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in London. Prior to starting Pasta di Guy in 2019, Carmeli worked in kitchens as a chef across the UK—including a Michelin Star restaurant.

Since its beginning, Pasta di Guy has received recognition throughout the Tampa Bay area,

including ‘2023 People’s Choice for Best Italian Restaurant’ from the Tampa Bay Times and ‘Best of Florida: Italian Restaurants’ in The Guide to Florida. Pasta di Guy’s Union Street Market location is the business’ first location outside of Florida and will offer the same scratch-made pastas, sauces, and dressings the brand is known for.

“I chose Fort Wayne for my first location outside of Tampa for three main reasons: my wife’s family lives here, I love the local Fort Wayne community, and I’m impressed with Union Street Market. The Market offers the perfect setting for our business because it’s a great place for the community to try different cuisines and experiences, rents are affordable, and the historic spaces are beautiful,” Carmeli said.