FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In an effort to find more answers, investigators have released new details of the 1981 Sarah “Jeanette” Benson murder case.

According to an email from Sullivan County Sheriff, Jason Bobbitt, Benson, 51, of Farmersburg had returned from a shopping trip in Terre Haute on Jan 2, 1981, to find an intruder in the house.

Bobbitt said many witnesses came forward with information about a blue sedan that was seen parked in Benson’s driveway just before she came home.

Of the many witness accounts Bobbitt referred to, the vehicle was described as “an older Plymouth Valiant” in “robin egg blue,” or as “possibly a Chevrolet” with “shiny blue paint,” and as a “clean bluish green sedan.”

Courtesy of Sullivan Co Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Sullivan Co Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Sullivan Co Sheriff’s Office

*The vehicle pictures are not of the actual suspect vehicle. They are provided merely as examples.

A neighbor also witnessed a white male in the area of Benson’s home who was dressed in a “down vest” and was described as “tall and thin” and was “possibly in his 20s” at the time of the crime. The neighbor reported seeing the man knocking on Benson’s front door. Investigators believe this person to likely be the killer.

A recent development has led investigators to release photos of shoes and vehicles that are similar to what the killer may have worn and driven during the time of the crime.

Courtesy of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

*The shoe pictures are not of the actual pair worn. They are provided merely as examples.

Having exhausted many leads over the years, investigators have not been able to pinpoint probable cause on a specific person.

Yet, the Benson family still holds hope that sharing this new information may help to eventually solve the case.

If anyone has any information concerning Sarah “Jeanette” Benson’s murder, please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or the Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.