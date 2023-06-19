ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Although the 2023 Allen County Fair will more or less look the same, one aspect of this year’s fair is drastically different from previous iterations: the time of year.

Typically, the Allen County Fair has always been held in July alongside the Allen County 4-H fair; however, Allen County Fair organizers opted to move the festivities to June to avoid scheduling conflicts with the Indiana State Fair.

Allen County 4-H Board President Roger Clark said having the Allen County Fair and Indiana State Fair at different times may make it difficult for people to show off the same animals at both fairs.

“Those people, they either have to have two sets of animals because they’re going to be different weight ranges, or they’re just going to have to be really good at holding their animals back,” Clark said.

Clark said those who raise chickens and rabbits would have a hard time using the same animal for both shows.

Although Clark said there was some pushback and uncertainty at first, he thinks most people have embraced the change and are still looking forward to the Allen County Fair.

“There are different things you have to work through, but all in all, it’s going to work out perfectly,” Clark said.

Clark also said that 4-H is usually a year-round affair, so he thinks the earlier start times will allow the kids to finish 4-H activities sooner and enjoy their summer.

“Now they have the whole month of July to really have a summer after school,” Clark said.

The Allen County Fair runs from Tuesday, June 20, to Sunday, June 25 at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Carroll Road, and the full schedule can be found online.

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 28 to August 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis.