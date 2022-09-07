FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last week the CDC recommended the first updated COVID-19 booster shot to supplement the vaccine.

Even as Allen County continues to keep cases under control, the Allen County Department of Health Commissioner (ACDH) Thomas Gutwein looks forward to the new shot.

“The bivalent booster that we’re now getting, if you haven’t had a booster shot in the past two to three months or haven’t been ill in the past 2-3 months, then you need to go ahead and get that bivalent booster,” Gutwein said.

“It’s good timing with flu season coming on to get both a flu shot and a bivalent COVID shot.”

While he doesn’t want to speculate whether or not this will be the last booster shot, Gutwein does think this shot has the potential to get COVID even further under control “if we can get enough people to heed the warning and get the COVID booster.”

Gutwein recently moved into the commissioner position back in July, and has been thankful to see COVID largely under control.

“It’s been a little bit of a relief,” Gutwein said.

“I’m very very happy COVID has gone from a pandemic state to an endemic state. Where it just a low lying thing, it also allows us to focus on some health issues that we haven’t been able to look at closely.”

Some of those other things are tuberculosis patients, which the ACDH treats and monitors.

They also keep an eye on monitoring the vaccine and testing status of immigrants.

“We can make sure those people check out. They get the proper vaccines they need. They get the proper testing they need. So that they don’t bring new diseases into the community.

More information on what the ACDH tracks can be found on their site.