New COVID-19 testing and vaccination site opens Wednesday on Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Department of Health will open a temporary COVID-19 testing and vaccination site on Wednesday.

The site will be located at 3816 New Vision Drive adjacent to the Parkview Regional Medical Center on Fort Wayne’s north side. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays starting Jan. 19 through Jan. 22 and from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29. The two-week clinic will end at the close of business Jan. 29.

The new site will offer rapid tests for those 18 and younger as well as symptomatic individuals age 50 and older while supplies last. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests will be available to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines – including Pfizer vaccines for children 5 and older – will be offered.

Walk-ins are welcome as space and supply allow, and appointments can be made by going to allencountyhealth.com and coronavirus.in.gov. Those visiting the testing and vaccination site should wear a mask and bring a photo ID, insurance card and vaccination cards, if applicable.