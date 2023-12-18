FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Calling all breakfast lovers! Cosmos is expanding to the southwest side of Fort Wayne.

This new location will take the place of the old Hotel Tango near the Pak Mail. There is signage on the doors but no building signage as seen in the picture below.

WANE 15 spoke to the owner who says they plan on opening in late spring 2024, but things could change. They felt the demographic called for a breakfast place there.

Cosmos has a location at 9807 Lima Road currently and a renamed Breakfast Clubb at 3232 St. Joe Center Rd.