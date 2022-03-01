FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new store that sells, comic books, collectibles, trading cards, games, and much more will open this weekend in Fort Wayne.

The RCade Comics, Collectibles & Gaming is getting set for its grand opening at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. The idea for the store came from co-owners Matt Cade and Craig Ray after they met at a collectibles show.

The found a building they loved, the old fire station on East State Boulevard near Crescent Avenue, and started working on making the idea become a reality.

In addition to all of the items for sale, the store will have a gaming loft upstairs where gamers can put their trading cards to use, or play board games and video games.

They’ll also provide comic book services for their customers. Those include restoration, preservation and grading.

Co-Owner Craig Ray said they’ve put a lot of work into making the store just like what comic book stores was for he and Cade as kids: magical.

“We’ve been persistent, going at it for months and months. A lot of sleepless nights just trying to get things ready, cleaning things up and all of that. We’re super excited. We hope a lot of people come out and check out the building and what we have to offer,” Ray said. “I think these childhood memories of it being like a magical place, I think we’re trying to recreate that for a new generation and get all kinds of new people into comic books and collecting.”

Ray added that the pandemic gave an added kick to the comics and collectibles industry that was already growing thanks to the success of Marvel and DC movies and TV shows.

For the grand opening on Saturday, writers of the book “Good Boy,” Garrett Gunn and Christina Blanch, as well as cover artist Jeremy McFarren will all be available for signing and photo opportunities.

The store is open from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and then go to their normal business hours. Ray said they plan to be open Tuesday-Sunday.