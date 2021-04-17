New Castle farmer dies after accidentally trapped in grain bin with eight to ten feet of corn

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – A farmer couple was offloading corn from a grain bin located on their farm at 4808 W. State Road 234 when the woman could not be found. She was later found trapped inside the grain bin, deceased, on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Friday, James Smith, 81, called 911 and reported he could not locate his wife, Barbara Smith, 76, and believed she might have been trapped inside the grain bin.

First responders searched for two hours before they located Mrs. Smith inside the grain bin, which contained between eight to ten feet of corn. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

The Indiana State Police will follow up with the Henry County Coroner’s office when further information is made available.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Coroner’s Officer, and Fire Departments from New Castle, Jefferson Twp. (Sulphur Springs), Harrison Twp. (Cadiz), Adams Twp. (Markleville), Greensboro, Kennard, and Shirley.