New Blue Jacket store aims to expand opportunities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket Inc. is celebrating a significant expansion as it opens a new stand-alone store on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Company and organizational leaders will commemorate the opening of their second store in the city with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The new location is at 5511B Coldwater Road on the same side of the Coldwater Crossing Plaza as Hobby Lobby. The thrift-style shop offers business professional clothing for both men and women.

The store will help continue Blue Jacket’s mission of providing training and opportunities to people who face employment barriers.

Blue Jacket first started in 2005 as a Career Academy to help prepare people for the workforce. At the same time, the organization started a clothing bank as a way to outfit students in the program with professional clothing.

As quickly as the program grew, the clothing donations grew faster.

In 2013, Blue Jacket decided to put its surplus clothing items to good use. That’s when it opened the first Blue Jacket Clothing Co. in the back of its office complex on Calhoun Street.

The store provided a space to train and hire Blue Jacket clients while still offering free clothes to students in the Career Academy.

Profits from public sales also help fund Blue Jacket’s various programs, including the Fantasy of Lights, Career Academy, and 2nd Chance Art Exhibit.

The new, second location at Coldwater Crossing will help ensure those programs continue.

According to Blue Jacket, an average of 80 percent of its graduates are placed into employment, and 92 percent of them are still employed one year later.

Thanks to the second Blue Jacket Clothing Co. store, more people will now have the opportunity to gain soft skill training and job placement that can help provide a second chance for people looking to start fresh.

The Coldwater Crossing location is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it’s closed on Sundays.