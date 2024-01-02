ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A generous donation of equipment from Nucor Building Systems to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department will help department with quicker response times. Nucor Building Systems provided 40 bang boxes for each SWAT team member and truck, along with a few extra in case of damages.

Bang boxes carry any noise distraction devices. Bang boxes are a new requirement from the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives). The bang boxes need certain dimensions.

Cpl. Kenneth Litzenberg, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, spear headed the project after speaking with a friend who works for Nucor Building Systems.

“I was telling him we were trying to figure out how to come up with the funding,” said Litzenberg. “After talking to him for a bit, I know that they do projects to help first responders in the area.”

Once Litzenberg received the bang boxes, he was tasked with priming and painting the bang boxes.

The bang boxes cost between $300 to $600 each, which could be around $24,000.

“Not only does it save taxpayers in our department but the public safety aspect of it,” Litzenberg said. “We couldn’t carry in our car before anymore because we didn’t have the boxes, now if we get on scene we need some of that right away we already have it on us.”

Litzenberg went onto explain the increase of response time and the difference it will make in case the department were ever need to use the devices quickly in the bang boxes.

“If there is a true emergency and we need that stuff right away, we already got it in the car,” said Litzenberg.